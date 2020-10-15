https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/lefty-blue-check-gushes-over-these-law-students-fed-the-fck-up-with-amy-coney-barrett-as-if-their-opinions-are-worth-a-damn-video/

Well, if this isn’t proof that Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination will go down in flames, we don’t know what is:

Law students on TikTok have been watching the hearings and are fed the fuck up. LOLOL. They’ve had it. pic.twitter.com/59hFhiM1OT — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) October 14, 2020

And as we all know, a bunch of law students are clearly more well versed in the law and the Constitution than someone like Amy Coney Barrett, who actually has the bona fides to back up her fantastic reputation (even among liberal colleagues).

Imagine a bluechecker posting a TikTok of pre-med students criticizing a surgeon performing an operation. https://t.co/y5El8coTfq — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 15, 2020

We can definitely imagine a liberal bluechecker like Saeed Jones posting something like that. Apparently being an award-winning author doesn’t preclude you from being impressed by idiocy.

Remember kids, admission to law school does not miraculously bestow you with critical thinking skills. https://t.co/WeSTsFdf5Q — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) October 15, 2020

Law students will find this hysterically funny. Old lawyers will find this sad. https://t.co/yij0zGg0Cw — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) October 15, 2020

It’s legitimately depressing to think that, despite their ignorance, some of these tools will manage to pass the bar.

If you can’t understand why a potential SCOTUS judge can’t prejudge a potential case yes please quit law school https://t.co/zOEJckbpDH — Jen Monroe 🗽🌐 🎧 🦥 (@jenniferm_q) October 15, 2020

Precocious law students thinking they have a better understanding of jurisprudence than a career judge and making a big show of it on TikTok is just peak 2020 https://t.co/O6h5bajn0y — John Noonan (@noonanjo) October 15, 2020

but… I get it. Judge Barrett is going to be confirmed. So they’re going through some cathartic exercises. I mean, I’d recommend drinking, but y’know we all cope in our own way. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) October 15, 2020

still I can’t stop laughing. I’M A 2L LET ME TELL YOU HOW THE LAW WORKS, JUDGE — John Noonan (@noonanjo) October 15, 2020

Kids these days. Man.

Ostensible grownups like Saeed Jones really shouldn’t be indulging this behavior.

On the other hand:

And that’s why they are students and she’s about to be confirmed to the Supreme Court https://t.co/wtX66VC7FU — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 15, 2020

You know who will never be a SCOTUS justice? People who will have old TikTok videos of them behaving like this in their oppo files. https://t.co/UEc8WyVMXo — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 15, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

