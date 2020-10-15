https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/lefty-blue-check-gushes-over-these-law-students-fed-the-fck-up-with-amy-coney-barrett-as-if-their-opinions-are-worth-a-damn-video/

Well, if this isn’t proof that Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination will go down in flames, we don’t know what is:

And as we all know, a bunch of law students are clearly more well versed in the law and the Constitution than someone like Amy Coney Barrett, who actually has the bona fides to back up her fantastic reputation (even among liberal colleagues).

We can definitely imagine a liberal bluechecker like Saeed Jones posting something like that. Apparently being an award-winning author doesn’t preclude you from being impressed by idiocy.

It’s legitimately depressing to think that, despite their ignorance, some of these tools will manage to pass the bar.

Kids these days. Man.

Ostensible grownups like Saeed Jones really shouldn’t be indulging this behavior.

On the other hand:

