(FAITHWIRE) – Far-left filmmaker Michael Moore mocked Chicago Judge Amy Coney Barrett for her Christian faith on the first day of Senate hearings over her nomination to the Supreme Court, comparing her Catholic beliefs to the dystopian Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“Under his eye. Blessed be the fruit,” Moore wrote in a tweet alongside a photo juxtaposing a mask-wearing Barrett against a screen grab from the TV show in which female characters wear restrictive masks to keep them from speaking. Barrett also wore a dress he suggested mimicked the color of the Puritanical robes worn by “handmaids” on the series, based on novelist Margaret Atwood’s book “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which reimagines the U.S. under patriarchal, theocratic rule.

As radio host and author Dana Loesch noted, though, the photo of Barrett was clearly edited, because the judge’s dress was pink – not red.

