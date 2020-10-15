https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/liberal-groups-are-demanding-that-an-in-decline-sen-dianne-feinstein-step-down-from-the-judiciary-committee/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Dianne Feinstein capped off the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings by thanking Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham for holding “one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in.” The two then shook hands and even hugged.

Liberals are furious that Feinstein wasn’t harder on Barrett and that she praised Lindsey Graham, and now they’re demanding that she step down from her position on the Judiciary Committee.

Probably @SenFeinstein‘s last act on the Committee. Daring to hug @LindseyGrahamSC after #ACB Hearing. After saying this: “”I just want to thank you. This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in,” she tells him. “Thank you so much for your leadership.” pic.twitter.com/AmGO9KbYM7 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) October 15, 2020

Brian Fallon, Hillary Clinton’s campaign spokesman and now executive director of Demand Justice, is demanding that Feinstein step down in a tweet including a screencap of the two hugging and linking to a piece from Action Network.

Dianne Feinstein must step down. https://t.co/RMk9hjL8wh — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 15, 2020

After Barrett hearing ends amicably, former Clinton spokesman, now with lefty judicial group, pushes for senior Democratic senator’s resignation. https://t.co/VprhRFfI2m — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 15, 2020

Just asked a Dem senator about Demand Justice’s call for Dianne Feinstein to step down as ranking Dem on the Judiciary Committee after her handling of Barrett’s hearing. “It’s very hard to watch a colleague in decline. That this is occurring publicly is even harder.” — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 15, 2020

“It’s very hard to watch a colleague in decline.”

Wait until they find out who their nominee for President is. https://t.co/XGaslwA5HI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2020

She was polite to Lindsey Graham. https://t.co/u2Cfj7hwG1 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 15, 2020

Norman Ornstein, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, is also saying her praise of Graham is a clear sign that she should step down.

Diane Feinstein praising Barrett, and then inexplicably praising Graham, is a clear sign that she should not remain as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) October 15, 2020

Civility is now racist lol 😂 https://t.co/d3737IRAtI — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 15, 2020

Norman, who I doubt has not had the benefit of walking through the wreckage of a civil war as I have, should not normalize incivility. Normalizing the conception of mere opponents as the enemy is dangerous, stupid and evil. Stop it. https://t.co/VEHlmhemHr — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 15, 2020

Brian Tyler Cohen has some thing on YouTube we’ve not seen but he does have more than a quarter-million Twitter followers.

Here’s Sen. Feinstein hugging Lindsey Graham after the SCOTUS hearing concluded, in case you were wondering about the extent to which Democrats need to elect people actually capable of fighting.pic.twitter.com/V5Od6dQ3T4 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 15, 2020

People who only want to destroy people who they disagree with are the reason we’re as fucked up as we are today. Fuck you Brian https://t.co/gbRqlZrhsx — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 15, 2020

Democrats seem upset that they didn’t get another Brett Kavanaugh debacle.

