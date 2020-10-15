https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/liberal-groups-are-demanding-that-an-in-decline-sen-dianne-feinstein-step-down-from-the-judiciary-committee/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Dianne Feinstein capped off the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings by thanking Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham for holding “one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in.” The two then shook hands and even hugged.

Liberals are furious that Feinstein wasn’t harder on Barrett and that she praised Lindsey Graham, and now they’re demanding that she step down from her position on the Judiciary Committee.

Brian Fallon, Hillary Clinton’s campaign spokesman and now executive director of Demand Justice, is demanding that Feinstein step down in a tweet including a screencap of the two hugging and linking to a piece from Action Network.

“It’s very hard to watch a colleague in decline.”

Norman Ornstein, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, is also saying her praise of Graham is a clear sign that she should step down.

Brian Tyler Cohen has some thing on YouTube we’ve not seen but he does have more than a quarter-million Twitter followers.

Democrats seem upset that they didn’t get another Brett Kavanaugh debacle.

