Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., admitted Thursday that Joe Biden has a “good chance” of defeating President Donald Trump in next month’s election.

While the Senate Judiciary Committee was discussing the nomination process of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, Graham, the committee chairman, chimed in.

“Democrats generally look at people of a disposition like Justice [Sonia] Sotomayor and [Elena] Kagan,” he said, The Hill noted. “Now, y’all have a good chance of winning the White House. I don’t know where the polls are going to be.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., responded by saying, “Thank you for acknowledging that.”

Graham then said, “I think it’s true.”

Graham has become one of Trump’s biggest allies in the Senate during the president’s first term. The two often play golf together and Trump has endorsed Graham’s reelection bid.

