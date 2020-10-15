https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-senators-hear-from-witnesses-on-final-day-of-barrett-confirmation-hearings_3539697.html

The final day of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Thursday will not feature Judge Amy Coney Barrett instead, senators will hear outside witnesses testify on the judge’s character and qualifications.

Barrett, 48, was nominated by President Donald Trump to succeed the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the nation’s top court. She made it through two days of grueling questioning by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee without much drama or major gaffes.

The senators will now hear from experts including representatives from the American Bar Association. The lawyer group has rated Barrett as “well qualified.”

The panel will also consist of lawyers and judges including retired D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Griffith. Senate Democrats have also invited a mother of 7-year-old twins with multiple pre-existing conditions, a doctor, an abortion advocate, and the president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

With the questioning component completed without major explosive moments, Barrett’s confirmation appears to be on track. Republicans hold the majority of 12-10 in the committee and 53-47 in the Senate. The committee will likely vote to advance the judge’s nomination on Oct. 22 to the Senate floor.

