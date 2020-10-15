https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/live-trump-vs-biden-town-halls-stream

Steven livestreams Trump and Biden’s competing town halls, complete with a drinking game and Back to the Future themed costume contest. We’re joined by special guest Rudy Giuliani!

[embedded content]

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

