President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall broadcasted by NBC outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in Miami, Florida, on Thursday evening. The event will be moderated by NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie.

8:16 PM: Trump says he will accept a peaceful transfer of power, but calls for an “honest” election. He then warns of voter fraud linked to voting by mail.

8:14 PM: Trump once again empathically denounces white supremacy, then goes on to slam Antifa and violence taking place in Democrat-cities. When asked about QAnon, the president replies: “What I do hear about it is that they are strong against pedophilia. And I do agree with that.” Trump turns the tables on Guthrie and grills her about why she does not ask about condemning Antifa.

For the 800th time, President @realDonaldTrump denounces white supremacy and racism.pic.twitter.com/ilJ4PYOfhk — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 16, 2020

8:10 PM: Trump says “I believe we’re rounding the corner” when discussing the U.S.’s fight against the coronavirus.

8:07 PM: Trump says “as the president, I have to be out there” when asked why participants of the Rose Garden event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. He also reaffirms he has no issue with masks.

8:06 PM: Trump says “possibly I did. possibly I didn’t.” take daily coronavirus tests ahead of the first debate against Democrat opponent Joe Biden.

8:03 PM: Trump says he has no remaining symptoms of coronavirus, adds that scans of his lungs showed there were “a little bit different” and perhaps “infected.”

