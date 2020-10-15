https://hannity.com/media-room/london-lockdown-uk-capital-imposes-new-shutdown-households-banned-from-mixing-together/

“At a press conference on Friday, he did not say which type of buildings the city had its eye on and the city is refusing to give more details, citing ‘privacy concerns,’” adds the website. “De Blasio reveals he wants to buy empty NYC buildings and turn them into affordable housing after moving 13,000 homeless into hotels ‘for more than $2million a night’ and shaming rich residents.”

Mayor deBlasio using tax dollars to put Level 2, violent sex offenders in a hotel a block from a public elementary school. One of the offenders preys on children under 10. Better idea: House them in Gracie Mansion. https://t.co/sspnSyqscT

“Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday revealed a plan to buy properties around the city and turn them into permanent affordable housing, after moving more than 10,000 homeless people into hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic,” reports the Daily Mail.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled his latest scheme to fight the region’s ballooning homeless crisis in recent days; announcing a new program that will turn empty buildings into “hotels” for those living on city streets.

RAND’S STAND: Sen. Paul Says He Will Refer Hunter Biden Report to DOJ for ‘Criminal Probe’

Senator Rand Paul confirmed Wednesday his plans to send the recently released Congressional probe into Hunter Biden to the Department of Justice for a “criminal referral” against the Democratic presidential nominee’s son.

“I think riding on Air Force Two and doing business is illegal. I think that is against the law, and probably a felony. I think it’s illegal to take money from a Russian politician’s wife, $3.5 million. Was it reported accurately? I think the only way to determine the actual legality of this is to have it referred to the Department of Justice. So, I’m going to send the report over. I don’t know if the whole committee will vote for it, but I’m sending the report, tomorrow, to the Department of Justice, and we’re asking for a criminal referral,” Paul told Fox News.

A bombshell report from the New York Post claims Hunter Biden -the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden- has financial connections to what the newspaper describes as “human trafficking rings.”

The report states that Biden “has sent funds to non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine.”

“The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring,’” the report adds.

“Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appear to be linked to an “Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.” https://t.co/lKCjLhlZYl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 23, 2020

Senate report links Hunter Biden to ‘prostitution or human trafficking ring’ https://t.co/WCLmONlzMt pic.twitter.com/0Au3sUdPdU — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2020

WHERE’S HUNTER REPORT:

➡️Obama Admin Knew

➡️Millions of Dollars

➡️Glaring Warning Signs

➡️Possible Human Trafficking

➡️Prostitution

➡️Other Biden family member also involved https://t.co/QcqNKQJmdI — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) September 23, 2020

“A spokesman for the Biden campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on these specific allegations, but earlier accused Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), whose staffers helped prepare the report, of ‘diverting’ attention from President Trump’s ‘catastrophically botched’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” adds the Post.

