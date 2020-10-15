https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/look-familiar-authorities-will-apparently-be-hunting-down-nyc-jews-who-arent-following-anti-semitic-covid19-rules-video/

Nothing to see here … just what appears to be a friendly game of “Find the Jew”:

This is what’s happening in NYC. Jewish institutions are being searched for possible students or people praying. pic.twitter.com/1S71abPVWX — David Shor (@DYShor) October 15, 2020

Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo’s reigns have sure been interesting!

Not 👏 Very 👏 Original https://t.co/aZAUF1UJ3Z — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 15, 2020

We’ve seen this movie before.

What’s next, sewing a Star of David on their clothes? https://t.co/LxuMDQFzl4 — Foghorn Leghorn (@FoghornBLeghorn) October 15, 2020

.@NYGovCuomo is sending around plainclothes agents to photograph the inside of synagogues to make sure that no one is praying. Are we back to 1930’s Nazi Germany? pic.twitter.com/i8GJ1TTYa8 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 15, 2020

“Find the hidden Jew” is a game that always ends well for my people https://t.co/xIPbK901uD — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 15, 2020

New York is on a hell of a roll.

Insane. Enough is enough. This specific targeting of one religious community cannot be allowed in America. https://t.co/ZxHSrYzrqB — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 15, 2020

It shouldn’t be allowed … yet here we are. Everything old is new again.

This could be a sequel to Cuomo’s book: https://t.co/DZvjrUL4tg — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 15, 2020

It’s a good thing there haven’t been other gatherings in New York in recent weeks. Otherwise this targeting of Jewish people would be problematic. https://t.co/uBWbUgjmcS — BT (@back_ttys) October 15, 2020

Cuomo and De Blasio don’t care. Jews were assaulted daily for over a year in NYC and they did almost nothing until a mass stabbing in Monsey NY. Now they are singling out one community for restrictions. They’ve made it clear from the top down that targeting Jews is acceptable. https://t.co/dcw55QaR4N — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 15, 2020

Crystal-clear. And what makes it worse is that they’re actually getting away with it.

Isn’t it amazingly terrifying how quiet everyone is being about this? — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) October 15, 2020

If a GOP governor were saying the things Cuomo is saying, and this were happening, it would be 22 of the 24 hours of programming on CNN and MSNBC, plus ‘as-a-jew’ WaPo and NYT opeds from the same ppl who are encouraging this now. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 15, 2020

