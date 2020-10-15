https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/look-familiar-authorities-will-apparently-be-hunting-down-nyc-jews-who-arent-following-anti-semitic-covid19-rules-video/

Nothing to see here … just what appears to be a friendly game of “Find the Jew”:

Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo’s reigns have sure been interesting!

We’ve seen this movie before.

New York is on a hell of a roll.

It shouldn’t be allowed … yet here we are. Everything old is new again.

Crystal-clear. And what makes it worse is that they’re actually getting away with it.

