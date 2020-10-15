https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/lords-prayer-banned-funeral-chanting-forbidden-covid-19-laws/

(NEON NETTLE) – Mourners at a funeral at Coychurch Crematorium, in Bridgend, Wales, were told they could not say the Lord’s Prayer because “chanting” is banned under coronavirus laws.

53-year-old Minister, Alison Davies, recalled that when mourners joined her in reciting the prayer, the chapel superintendent “wagged her finger,” telling her not more than one person could recite because it was classed as chanting.

“When I started reciting it, mourners stood up and joined in,” she said. “The family were only mumbling it quietly and were all socially distanced and wearing masks.”

