https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/maddow-harris-cannot-contain-cackling-vp-hopeful-admits-saw-fly-pence-debate-video/

MSNBC’s loudest liberal activist and Kamala Harris could not contain their cackling as the vice presidential hopeful was asked about the fly on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the debate.

Harris admitted that she knew the fly was there and did not answer when asked if she had any urge to alert Pence or try to swat it away.

“I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you … if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head at the time during the debate,” Maddow said during Harris’s appearance on her program Wednesday. “We could see it at home. Could you see it sitting next to him?”

Rachel Maddow: We could see [the fly on Mike Pence’s head] at home. Could you see it next to him?

Sen. Kamala Harris: … pic.twitter.com/Iu0LwOGPfL — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 15, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: Joe Biden Calls a Lid and Hides in His Basement After Explosive Revelations From Hunter Biden’s Recovered Hard Drive

“Oh, Rachel,” Harris said while nodding.

“Did you have feelings about, did you have the instinct to — ” Maddow asked while making a swatting gesture and laughing her head off.

Harris joked that “I think it’s important that we kind of find a way all of us to move on and, you know, kind of fly away from this subject on to something else.”

The fly incident went wildly viral as it happened. It said on Pence for a solid two minutes before flying off.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

