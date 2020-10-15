https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-discovered-hunter-biden-emails

John Paul Mac Isaac, an independent Mac repair shop owner in Wilmington, Delaware, has spoken out about reports on emails purporting to show that Hunter Biden introduced a Ukrainian businessman to his father, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, when the elder Biden was vice president.

What’s a brief history here?

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that shop owner Mac Isaac was asked to repair a laptop computer that allegedly contained a variety of nefarious and possibly incriminating emails and photos reportedly confirming a meeting between the former vice president and a top Burisma executive.

The Post report said that the email appears to confirm that Hunter brokered the meeting between his father, then vice president, and Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi.

Mac Isaac was unable to positively identify the computer’s owner, but said a Beau Biden Foundation sticker was on the laptop device.

The outlet also reported that personal, explicit photos of Hunter existed on the computer’s hard drive.

The report from the New York Post sparked heavy controversy after Twitter blocked users from its link.

What are the details?

Mac Isaac said that an unidentified customer left three laptops for water damage repair in April 2019 but never returned for them despite multiple attempts at contact. The customer or customers also reportedly did not pay the $85 bill for recovering the computer’s data.

Mac Isaac said that he was able to retrieve the data from just one of the laptops despite the damage. When he recovered the files, Mac Isaac said “it was a mess.”

“I would have been responsible for dragging and dropping the contents onto a hard drive,” he said, pointing out there was a bevy of personal information on the laptops.

According to the Daily Mail, Mac Isaac, who spoke with reporters on Wednesday, said that he feared he would be murdered after he turned over the laptop computers to FBI investigators.

During one instance, Mac Isaac said that he contacted FBI agents over the laptops, but in a second instance, he said that FBI agents came to him in 2019.

According to the Daily Mail — which describes the man as a Trump voter — Mac Isaac said he retained a copy of the laptop’s contents because he “feared he would be killed by people who ‘work for [Joe] Biden’ and having it was ‘protection.'”

As the year progressed, he said he became concerned over the media coverage of the alleged ties between the Biden family and the Ukrainian businessmen.

“Middle of summer, I started to get concerned because you see stuff in the papers and the news and online,” he said.

Following the related news stories, Mac Isaac said he reached out to a friend and asked for advice.

During an interview recorded by a Daily Beast reporter, Mac Isaac said, “I was afraid, I reached out to some people that I trusted that could possibly get me in touch with the FBI. Then they showed up.”

The outlet reported that two FBI agents with a subpoena showed up at his shop in December and took the laptop.

Several weeks later, Mac Isaac said he heard from the agents.

“One of the agents called me up three weeks later,” he said, and revealed that the agent warned him against speaking to anyone who came asking about the laptop or its contents — specifically “anybody representing Hunter.”

He passed the laptop information to Rudy Giuliani

The outlet noted, “Mac Isaac said he had acted to pass on the laptop to [Rudy] Giuliani because he feared being killed because of what was in his possession saying: ‘I’m pretty vocal about not wanting to get murdered.'”

He also insisted that he believed those who work for Joe Biden could possibly place his life in danger, and suggested that he didn’t want to be shot while “jogging in the morning.”

“I think that it’s not the government as an entire entity, but I think there’s a history in this country of people with political motives doing horrible things,” he admitted. “I don’t want to be on the receiving end of that.”

On Wednesday, the Post reported that it was President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who turned over the information to the outlet.

Giuliani reportedly obtained the information from his own personal lawyer, Robert Costello. According to reports, Costello obtained the laptop’s contents from Mac Isaac himself.

It is unclear at the time of this reporting how Mac Isaac got in touch with Costello, or vice versa.

As highlighted by the Daily Beast, “Mac Isaac refused to answer specific questions about whether he had been in contact with Rudy Giuliani before the laptop drop-off or at any other time before the Post article’s publication. Pressed on his relationship with Giuliani, he replied: ‘When you’re afraid and you don’t know anything about the depth of the waters that you’re in, you want to find a lifeguard.’

“Seeming to realize he’d said too much,” the outlet reported, “[H]e added: ‘Ah, s**t.'”

The outlet concluded, “So Rudy was your lifeguard? the reporters asked. ‘No comment,’ he replied.”

‘I just don’t know what to say’

According to Fox News, at least one of the laptops reportedly contained “disturbing” items.

On Wednesday, Mac Isaac told the outlet, “I just don’t know what to say, or what I’m allowed to say. I know that I saw, I saw stuff — and I was concerned. I was concerned that somebody might want to come looking for this stuff eventually — and I wanted it out of my shop.”

Fox News reported that a spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment on the matter, “citing the bureau’s practice of neither confirming nor denying the existence of an investigation.”

“Representatives for Delaware’s U.S. Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment,” the outlet reported. “When contacted by the New York Post, a spokesperson for the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office said, ‘My office can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.'”

The Biden campaign has previously denied all related allegations, and has continually insisted that no such meeting was found in the former vice president’s schedules from 2015.

