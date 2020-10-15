https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/10/15/massachusetts-student-supported-trump-gets-apology-school/

Who’s up for yet another story about the indoctrination of our youth in the nation’s public schools? This tale comes to us from O’Maley Middle School in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and while still disturbing, it at least has something of a happy ending. 12-year-old Jackson Cody is a typical 7th grader who attends this school and his class is somehow being allowed to attend school in person. Recently, after the first presidential debate, one of Jackson’s teachers scheduled a classroom exercise where the students would discuss the debate and what they thought of it. That’s when things took a turn for the worse. Jackson made the “mistake” of saying that he was impressed with how President Trump did and his performance in office. The response from the teacher was less than open and welcoming, to say the least. (CBS Boston)

“I just feel like our country wasn’t in a great place. I just wanted to learn more about Donald Trump because it seemed like he was making our country rise again and become America again,” the 7th grader said. He voiced that support for the president during a recent classroom discussion of the debate. “I raised my hand fully and a few kids were going to raise their hands but then they heard the teacher say to me, ‘Oh Mr. Jackson I thought I liked you.’ She proceeded to ask why I support a racist and a pedophile,” Jackson recalled.

Can you even imagine a teacher doing something this blatant in the middle of a class covering current events? She gave what seemed to be a very appropriate assignment for the children to watch a presidential debate and then come to class to discuss it. But as soon as one student raised his hand in support of Donald Trump she informed him that she didn’t like him anymore. She then went on to insinuate that this 12-year-old was a supporter of racism and pedophilia.

As I mentioned above, this isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. And it’s being meted out in a particularly cruel fashion. They aren’t releasing the name of the teacher at this time, but it sounds as if she’ll still be working at O’Maley Middle School.

The good news portion of the story comes with what happened next. The child’s parents contacted a First Amendment rights attorney who asked the school for an apology. Amazingly (and probably fearing a costly lawsuit), The teacher publicly apologized and the school is allegedly instituting some sensitivity training for the rest of the staff in an effort to prevent something like this from happening again.

The problem is, not all stories like this have a happy ending. In far too many schools, the entire faculty is heavily liberal and they push their views onto the children using their positions as figures of authority. For every student like Jackson Cody, there are probably thousands of others who are cowed into submission for having “the wrong sort of ideas” if they dare to speak up at all. Many of them will graduate high school and go on to colleges where the atmosphere is even more toxic and free speech has no meaning if you have any conservative leanings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

