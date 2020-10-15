https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/10/15/melania-trump-pens-rare-essay-revealing-that-barron-recovered-from-covid-n1058938

Melania Trump published a rare essay detailing her family’s experience with the Chinese coronavirus plaguing the world. In a heartfelt letter to the public posted on the White House webpage, Mrs. Trump let the American people into what the virus was like for the Trump family.

It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received—I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation’s Commander-in-Chief, received the same news. Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?”. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.

The news that Barron was positive for COVID-19 surprised the media. I’m amazed it didn’t leak. Mrs. Trump went into detail about how the symptoms affected her.

I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food. We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. Conley and his team.

The first lady has since fully recovered and both she and Barron have tested negative for COVID-19. She offered words of encouragement to the American people still living through seemingly endless restrictions.

It also cheered me to think of all the people I have met across our country and the world—and the goodness and compassion that exists if you seek it out. Our country has overcome many hardships and much adversity, and it is my hope COVID-19 will be another obstacle we will be able to tell future generations we overcame—and learned from in the process. I encourage everyone to continue to live the healthiest life they can. A balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins really are vital to keep our bodies healthy. For your complete well-being, compassion and humility are just as important in keeping our minds strong. For me personally, the most impactful part of my recovery was the opportunity to reflect on many things—family, friendships, my work, and staying true to who you are.

Also interesting to note is that of the 34 people around the president who were diagnosed as COVID-positive, not one story of a difficult recovery has materialized, which should start to relieve the immense fear the media has built up surrounding the Chinese virus. Despite media fear-mongering, the coronavirus recovery rate is very high in people of all ages, even those over the age of 70, as our president, his family, and staff have shown.

