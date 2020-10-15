https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/mind-boggling-scott-adams-notes-that-cnn-totally-disappeared-the-hunter-biden-laptop-story/

Do you know what’s telling about the name Hunter Biden being completely absent from CNN’s home page? CNN doesn’t offer a story refuting it, it doesn’t link to the Washington Post’s alleged debunking of the New York Post’s story (which is still topping Twitter’s trending topics today), and it doesn’t even mention it in a “Republicans pounce” piece. There isn’t a piece about Twitter and Facebook trying to suppress the story. Even the Daily Beast did a story where they tracked down the owner of the laptop repair shop who turned over the hard drive to try to paint him as a nut.

Scott Adams offered a screenshot of CNN’s home page to show that there’s no mention whatsoever of the Hunter Biden story; instead, CNN’s lead piece Thursday is about QAnon.

CNN totally disappeared the Hunter Biden laptop story. This is mind-boggling. pic.twitter.com/MacIxWOlxC — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 15, 2020

Disappearing like their audience — Covfefe Forever! (@covfefe_forever) October 15, 2020

Is it really “mind-boggling” or absurdly typical? — Ryan Hanley (@RyanHanley_Com) October 15, 2020

No it’s not. It completely expected at this point — pharmer (@jbcookpharmd) October 15, 2020

And their top story is about Q. You couldn’t make this up. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 15, 2020

LOL but a Q hit piece front and center. 😂 PANIC! #qanon — flyover (@stlwell2) October 15, 2020

But man, that Q Anon thing sure looks scary! — Chakalarov (@VasilChakalarov) October 15, 2020

Too busy reporting on a myth and religious stereotyping apparently — Tucker Face (@TuckerFace00) October 15, 2020

If it’s true, CNN won’t run it. — John C Evelyn (@tridentjohn) October 15, 2020

It really is all out war to silence truth. — Ellabean (@HomerElle) October 15, 2020

It’s solid. They can’t even write a story refuting it. — Bart Taliaferro 🇺🇸 🐘 (@bartholomewtali) October 15, 2020

That’s totally confirmation that it’s real and it’s good. — Derrick P (@Derrickyp) October 15, 2020

It’s like magic. Very, very dark and forbidden magic. — MAGA Ginsburg (@MAGAGinsburg) October 15, 2020

You’d think they would at least try to refute it. Pretending it’s not a story doesn’t exactly scream news reliability. — Jake Stark (@jakestark) October 15, 2020

Lots of even coverage on that page 🙄🙄🙄 — Chris Monley 🇺🇸 (@MU_CHRIS) October 15, 2020

Guess who will bring the subject up tonight at a town hall? Guess who will have to cover it then? — Dalebot (@TherealDalebot) October 15, 2020

But since they’ve spent four years painting Trump as a liar, the narrative is already set. “On Thursday night, President Trump pounced on unproven allegations which Joe Biden firmly denies.”

I searched “hunter” on CNN. Nada. memory holed. — scott putnam (@scott_putnam) October 15, 2020

“Red pill Qanon uses to lure in Christians.” That’s just incredible…like that’s the big story of the last 48 hours. — Aris Lavranos, MD (@ArisLavranos) October 15, 2020

Yeah, they really have their finger on the pulse.

