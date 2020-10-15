https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/15/most-voters-blame-pelosi-for-failure-to-pass-covid-stimulus/
RUSH: “Most Americans Blame Pelosi for Failure to Pass a Stimulus Bill” to help people with COVID-19 problems. “Just like the attacks on Amy Coney Barrett, the Democratic efforts to blame Trump for stalled COVID relief bill is backfiring. A YouGov poll of registered voters found that 43% believe Pelosi is to blame for the failure to pass a coronavirus stimulus package. Forty percent blame Trump.”
How about them apples, folks?