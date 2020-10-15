https://hannity.com/media-room/moving-forward-judiciary-committee-to-vote-on-judge-barrett-october-22nd-as-dems-call-for-delays/

BARRETT to FEINSTEIN: ‘I Don’t Have Any Agenda’ and Will ‘Stick to the Rule of Law to Decide Cases’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago

Judge Amy Coney Barrett fired-back at Sen. Dianne Feinstein when pressed on whether she has a “political agenda” for the Supreme Court; stating her “only agenda is to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come.”

“On something that is really a major cause with a major effect on over half of the population of this country, it’s distressing not to get a straight answer. Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that ‘Roe’ was wrongly decide?” asked Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

“I understand why you’re asking the question. But I can’t pre-commit. I don’t have any agenda. I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come,” fired-back Judge Barrett.

Sen. Feinstein pushes Judge Barrett on whether she thinks that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided: “I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come.” pic.twitter.com/eyEXIAd0g3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2020

Watch the exchange above.