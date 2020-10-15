https://hannity.com/media-room/moving-forward-judiciary-committee-to-vote-on-judge-barrett-october-22nd-as-dems-call-for-delays/
BARRETT to FEINSTEIN: ‘I Don’t Have Any Agenda’ and Will ‘Stick to the Rule of Law to Decide Cases’
Judge Amy Coney Barrett fired-back at Sen. Dianne Feinstein when pressed on whether she has a “political agenda” for the Supreme Court; stating her “only agenda is to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come.”
“On something that is really a major cause with a major effect on over half of the population of this country, it’s distressing not to get a straight answer. Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that ‘Roe’ was wrongly decide?” asked Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
“I understand why you’re asking the question. But I can’t pre-commit. I don’t have any agenda. I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come,” fired-back Judge Barrett.
Sen. Feinstein pushes Judge Barrett on whether she thinks that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided:
BREAKING: Harris Says Confirming Judge Barrett Could Violate ‘Due Process Rights of Criminal Defendants’
Senator Kamala Harris weighed-in Monday on the ongoing confirmation battle surrounding Judge Amy Coney Barrett; arguing her presence on the Supreme Court could violate the “due process rights of criminal defendants.”
“The due process rights of criminal defendants could be less likely to be vigorously enforced,” said Harris.
“Donald Trump is throwing up every roadblock he can to try and suppress the vote. We the people cannot let him get away with it,” she added.
