MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow threw some shade at her parent company in a softball interview with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The “Rachel Maddow Show” host asked Harris Wednesday if she was “as mad as everybody else” about NBC’s announcement to host a town hall with President Trump at the same time as one being held with Joe Biden on ABC News. Maddow’s not-so-subtle reference to the outrage over the move prompted a chuckle from Harris and an indirect response.

Maddow’s interview came on the heels of a torrent of backlash at her parent network’s programming decision to hold the planned program with Trump from Florida Thursday in direct competition with Biden’s ABC News town hall from Philadelphia.

“Are you as mad as everybody else is that NBC is doing a town hall with President Trump tomorrow instead of the debate at the same time that Vice President Biden’s going to be on ABC?” a grinning Maddow asked Harris Wednesday.

“I’m not touching that,” the Democrat responded with a laugh, prompting Maddow to double over.

“Let me ask you — different angle,” Maddow continued after getting control of herself.

“Should the networks refuse to give the president other opportunities for airtime if he’s the one who refuses the chance to debate?” she asked.

“You know, I’m not going to tell the networks what to do,” Harris responded. “But I’ll tell you I know who I’m going to be watching. So, there you go.”

“Well done, well done,” the MSNBC host laughed. “Your job is safe.”

The nearly 40-minute interview was full of laughs, it seems, with no questions posed to the Democratic nominee about the unfolding controversy surrounding her running mate and the bombshell report this week revealing a leaked email to his son Hunter Biden from a member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

In fact, Maddow seemed to enjoy the laugh-fest with Harris which continued as the two women cackled over the infamous fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the debate between the candidates.

“I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you … if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head at the time during the debate,” Maddow said. “We could see it at home. Could you see it sitting next to him?”

Rachel Maddow: We could see [the fly on Mike Pence’s head] at home. Could you see it next to him?

Sen. Kamala Harris: … pic.twitter.com/Iu0LwOGPfL — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 15, 2020

“Oh, Rachel,” Harris replied after a laugh, nodding her head.

“Did you have feelings about, did you have the instinct to — ” the liberal host asked, laughing even more as she made a swatting gesture.

“I think it’s important that we kind of find a way all of us to move on and, you know, kind of fly away from this subject on to something else,” Harris responded in between her giggles.

The California senator was slammed for her debate performance against Pence, called out for her ineffective debating and also for her many “smug” and “exaggerated” facial expressions.

Her unprofessional giggle-fest with Maddow on Wednesday added to the negative commentary on Twitter.

I’ll be laughing on election night — Drew B. ( Boop/Bop/Beep) (@DrewB07178033) October 15, 2020

Live from the henhouse. — Genghis Kahn and his brother Don (@KahnHis) October 15, 2020

This is exactly like 2016. Complete with premature celebrations. — JerkedGoatNeck (@JerkedGoatNeck) October 15, 2020

Each time I hear #HeelsUpHarris and her cackling, I’m reminded that I once thought no one could be more unlikeable than Hillary. — BRHOCNY (@brh1964) October 15, 2020

