Very brave men said goodby to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden. We were given the order by President Obama. It was not a body double. Thank you Mr. President. Happy birthday @USNavy — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 13, 2020

Robert O’Neill, who has publicly said he killed bin Laden in the 2011 raid ordered by former President Obama, pushed back on Trump in a series of tweets for promoting the theory that it was a bin Laden’s body double who was killed and not the terrorist leader.

“Very brave men said goodbye to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden. We were given the order by President Obama. It was not a body double,” O’Neill wrote on Twitter.

O’Neill, a Trump supporter who was banned from all Delta flights in August after he published a photo of himself not wearing a mask in the cabin, pushed back against the theory in several tweets. “Shit. I just found out that I killed Osama bin Johnson. Drinks are on me, I guess. I know who I killed, homie. Every time,” he wrote.

Shit. I just found out that I killed Osama bin Johnson. Drinks are on me, I guess… — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 14, 2020

Trump has increasingly attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over the raid, questioning the former vice president’s leadership and instincts.

“No one has been more wrong, more often than Biden,” Trump tweeted in September. “He voted FOR the Iraq War, he supported the defense sequester that gutted our military, he opposed the mission to take out Osama bin Laden.”

Trump’s attacks draw on reports that Biden was hesitant over the raid, which gained traction in 2015 as Biden was considering whether to run in the 2016 presidential race. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign and her allies highlighted the fact that Clinton had backed Obama in ordering the strike against bin Laden while Biden, they underscored, was on the other side.

Every Seal Team member from the Bin Laden mission is alive…

Every SEAL from the UBL Mission is alive while you are reading this. https://t.co/6mvAh37Cep — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 14, 2020

