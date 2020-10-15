https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/nearly-100-hollywood-figures-say-their-petition-against-nbc-airing-president-trumps-town-hall-is-not-a-partisan-issue/

Tonight would have been the second presidential debate, moderated by Steve Scully — who has now been suspended from C-SPAN for lying about being hacked when it turned out he’d been messaging back and forth with Anthony Scaramucci. So we can’t say we’re too disappointed that fell through, and we certainly weren’t in the mood for a “virtual” debate. Instead, we’re getting a town hall with the president on NBC at the same time ABC airs its town hall with Joe Biden.

As Twitchy reported, former NBC “Seinfeld” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was among those calling for people to boycott her former network with the #NBCBlackout hashtag. She’s, of course, not the only one in the industry calling for a boycott of NBC. The Hollywood Reporter reports that more than 100 showrunners, producers, and stars have signed a petition against NBC airing Trump’s town hall. Among those who signed are producer and director J.J. Abrams and “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay.

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York notes that the petition claims that the call to cancel the town hall “is not a partisan issue.”

If it’s not a partisan issue that has them “devastated,” what is it? Well, it’s about “the political health of our democracy” and the “undercutting of the Presidential Debate Commission” by Trump, who refused to do a virtual debate. “By agreeing to air his town hall … you are enabling the President’s bad behavior.”

At least they didn’t have time to shoot a music video about it.

That’s what we’ve been asking all day. Drag out the VCR and record one if you have to, or just watch it online afterward.

Kind of like how all their threats to move overseas just don’t produce the results they want.

