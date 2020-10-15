https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/new-set-errors-found-joe-bidens-arrest-story/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Joe Biden’s recollection that he was once “arrested” in apartheid South Africa, along with black congressional colleagues, was one of many statements he had to walk back during the Democratic primaries.

But the eventual acknowledgment by Biden, now the Democratic presidential nominee, that the 1976 incident didn’t happen as described contained a new set of errors.

Details of the 1976 trip reviewed by the Washington Examiner show that the then-34-year-old Delaware senator was never in the South African city of Johannesburg, where the fictional arrest episode was said to take place.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

