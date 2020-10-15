https://www.theblaze.com/news/post-editor-big-tech-censor-biden

New York Post opinion editor Sohrab Ahmari on Thursday defended the Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s emails, responded to the Joe Biden presidential campaign’s denial of allegations in the Post’s report, and spoke out about Facebook and Twitter censoring the story in a radio interview with BlazeTV host Glenn Beck.

On Wednesday, the New York Post published a story about a “smoking gun” 2015 email that appears to show Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, thanking Hunter Biden for setting up a meeting with his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic nominee for president. The story explained that this email and others were recovered from a computer allegedly connected to Hunter Biden. The Post also obtained from this computer personal photos of Biden using drugs and engaging in sex acts with an unidentified woman.

The Post’s story was swiftly suppressed by both Facebook, which limited the article’s distribution on its platform pending an independent fact-check, and Twitter, which outright banned users from sharing the story. After much public outcry over the censorship of the Post story, Twitter explained the rationale for preventing users from sharing the story.

“The images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules. As noted this morning, we also currently view materials included in the articles as violations of our Hacked Materials Policy,” Twitter said.

“Commentary on or discussion about hacked materials, such as articles that cover them but do not include or link to the materials themselves, aren’t a violation of this policy,” the social media platform added. “Our policy only covers links to or images of hacked material themselves.”

Ahmari pushed back on Twitter’s claim, defending the Post’s sources.

It “was very clear from the beginning, how we got a hold of this material,” Ahmari said. “It was reported deeply. Fairly. Meticulously. And it — it was based on much more solid sourcing than mountains of stories published in center left outlets over the past four years, that collapsed and were based on unalienable sources, telling unnamed sources, telling the reporter.”

“None of those got censored by the major — social media platforms, the way this story is,” he added.

The Joe Biden campaign for president fiercely denied the allegations in the Post story.

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said.

“The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story,” Bates continued. “They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani — whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported — claimed to have such materials. Moreover, we have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”

Ahmari dismissed the denial, responding to three points in Bates’ statement.

“The first element says, a bipartisan committee found that, you know, Joe Biden had done nothing wrong in Ukraine. Concluded that. That’s a non sequitur. We have new evidence. Whatever the various congressional bodies found, fine, that’s very nice, but we have new evidence. We have the smoking gun or the smoking crackpipe, if you will,” Ahmari said.

“The second one was, the Post did not tell us that Rudy Giuliani was involved in obtaining this underlying material. Plenty of newspapers don’t go around saying who their sources are. So that again is a non sequitur,” he continued.

“The third thing they said was that the meeting, and this is — you know, if you know lawyers. You know PR people. They choose words very, very carefully,” he said. “They said, the meetings did not take place, as alleged by the New York Post. As alleged by the New York Post. So — OK. But then in a political story, they said, they couldn’t rule out the possibility that an informal get-together took place.”

Ahmari pointed out that the Biden campaign’s statement did not dispute the facts of the Post report.

“So Twitter and Facebook, are acting on a case, where even the person being accused in the story, isn’t really denying the core facts,” he said.

After discussing the actions Facebook and Twitter took to censor the Post story with Beck, Ahmari defended the legacy of the New York Post.

“We are talking about America’s oldest continuously published newspaper, that was founded by one of our Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton. I get goose bumps when I say that about the Post,” he said. “So this is not some sketchy website, where they can do this to you, without consequences. This is an old newspaper. A beloved newspaper, in New York City. A paper that is a local paper. But also has a national and global voice and imprint.”

“The closest thing to an argument I saw from a Twitter safety thread they had put up, they said, this includes — you know, information that was unauthorized for release,” Ahmari said. “Well, my Twitter friends, let me tell you about the Pentagon papers. Let me tell you about the Trump tax story. All of journalism is practically built on disclosing things that people don’t want disclosed. That’s the line of work that you and I are in, Glenn.”

