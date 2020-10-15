https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/15/new-york-post-report-emails-show-hunter-biden-sought-lucrative-deals-with-chinese-firm/

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, allegedly pursued business deals with one of China’s largest energy companies in an attempt to cash in “for me and my family,” according to a second bombshell report published by the New York Post Thursday.

This story follows a shocking report published Wednesday at the Post, revealing emails, documents and photos detailing how Hunter leveraged of his father’s position as vice president for gain with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Twitter and Facebook censored Wednesday’s story, preventing it from being linked in posts or direct messages.

The Post reports that emails found on a laptop hard drive that was dropped off at a Delaware repair shop and never picked up demonstrate that Hunter Biden “pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company,” the former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co. In one email, Hunter described a business deal as “interesting for me and my family.”

One deal, an email noted, included Hunter as the “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC” with pay at “850” and could offer monetary compensation for six people.

Those involved in the email from James Gilliar of the international consulting firm J2cR, including Hunter, were allegedly part of the four people who created a “provisional agreement” to split 80 percent of the “equity” of the company equally with “10 for Jim” and “10 held by H for the big guy?”

Those outlined for the share split were only identified by nicknames or initials, but one line from Gilliar, noting “I am happy to raise any detail with Zang if there is [sic] shortfalls ?” seems shows that Zang Jian Jun, the former executive director of CEFC China, was involved.

Another deal orchestrated by Hunter involved the arrested chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, who “had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service,” for half-ownership of a holding company that was expected to provide Biden with more than $10 million a year” and occurred in 2017.

The Post reports that Ye coordinated an agreement with CEFC which offered Hunter money “for introductions alone.”

“The chairman changed that deal after we me[t] in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him,” Hunter reportedly said.

“Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn [sic] the equity and profits of the JV’s [joint venture’s] investments” he added.

The email was originally sent to Gongwen Dong, CFO of the investment firm Kam Fei Group in Hong Kong, and was previously “tied to the purchase by Ye-linked companies of two luxury Manhattan apartments that cost a total on $83 million.”

According to the Post, the CEFC “went bankrupt earlier this year” and Ye hasn’t been heard from since his arrest by Chinese authorities in 2018.

In 2017, the Post reports, an attorney engagement letter documented “one of Ye’s top lieutenants, former Hong Kong government official Chi Ping Patrick Ho agreement to pay Biden a $1 million retainer for ‘Counsel to matters related to US law and advice pertaining to the hiring and legal analysis of any US Law Firm or Lawyer.’”

Ho was convicted in 2018 and served a three-year prison sentence in “two schemes to pay $3 million in bribes to high-ranking government officials in Africa for oil rights in Chad and lucrative business deals in Uganda,” before he was returned to Hong Kong.

Other potentially incriminating evidence found on the hard drive includes a photo from 2017 which appears to confirm a Senate report outlining one of Hunter’s now-dissolved companies’ credit dealings with his uncle and aunt, James Biden and his wife Sara Biden.

The photo depicts a “handwritten flowchart of the ownership of ‘Hudson West’ split 50/50 between two entities ultimately controlled by Hunter Biden and someone identified as ‘Chairman.’”

Just last month, the Senate identified the transactions by Hunter and his uncle and aunt “as potential financial criminal activity” after the group spent more than $100,000 on extravagant purchases like airline tickets and Apple products.

The joint report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee along with the Senate Treasury Committee also demonstrates that these transactions by Hunter and his business partner Devon Archer were with “Chinese nationals who had deep connections to the Communist Chinese government.”

Hunter also used his connections to form an investment firm “which prioritized investing Chinese capital in overseas projects” and was approved for a business license in China “after a series of meetings arranged by Hunter Biden on a 2013 government trip to China with his vice president father, both flying aboard Air Force Two,” the report states.

According to the Post, “neither Biden’s lawyer, the Joe Biden campaign, Gilliar, Dong, nor Ho’s lawyers returned requests for comment, but Biden’s lawyer has previously said, ‘There is no need for comment on any so-called information provided by Rudy Giuliani.’”

“He has been pushing widely discredited conspiracy theories about the Biden family, openly relying on actors tied to Russian intelligence. His record of dishonesty in these matters speaks for itself,” lawyer George Mesires said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

