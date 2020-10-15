https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/new-york-post-rips-twitter-and-facebook-on-todays-cover-has-a-new-story-up-on-hunter-biden/

Today’s cover of the New York Post goes after Twitter and Facebook for their unprecedented censorship of a news organization with less than three weeks to go before the election:

Hell yes:

Column’s up: Big Tech censored our #Hunter story because it’s in the tank for Joe Biden. PLUS, the China grift. https://t.co/tO6qQ0t7Mr — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 15, 2020

There’s also another story in the paper today on how “Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company”:

Part 2: China. Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be “interesting for me and my family,” emails obtained by ⁦@nypost⁩ show https://t.co/GCoTEwsSVw — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 15, 2020

It looks like the New York Post is still locked out of their account, however:

Since @nypost hasn’t posted in 17 hours, I’ll assume they’re still locked. Their lead article today: “Emails reveal how Hunter Biden tried to cash in big on behalf of family with Chinese firm” https://t.co/zBi4PNuuKT — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 15, 2020

According to the emails, Hunter would get “$10 million annually ‘for introductions alone.’”:

More emails released: “Hunter Biden wrote that Ye had sweetened the terms of an earlier, three-year consulting contract with CEFC that was to pay him $10 million annually ‘for introductions alone.’” https://t.co/KR2ORQKzcW pic.twitter.com/M1AnOP1fZp — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) October 15, 2020

And who is the “big guy” here?

Hunter Biden tried to cash in on behalf of family with Chinese firm: emails “10 held by H for the big guy” “H” appears to be Hunter Biden, but who exactly is “the big guy” here? Joe Biden??? If so he is compromised by China! https://t.co/YOa2GvII5h — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2020

As far as Twitter’s censorship, it looks like they’ve let this story through. For now:

Is Twitter censoring this story too? https://t.co/oORHbOGHhK — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 15, 2020

Can anyone explain Twitter’s rules at this point?

This Post story is derived from the same allegedly hacked disinformation RUSSIA emails as the piece yesterday. Why can I tweet it? Because it isn’t about Joe? https://t.co/bpK3HsgdnD via @nypost — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 15, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

