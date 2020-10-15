https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/new-york-post-rips-twitter-and-facebook-on-todays-cover-has-a-new-story-up-on-hunter-biden/

Today’s cover of the New York Post goes after Twitter and Facebook for their unprecedented censorship of a news organization with less than three weeks to go before the election:

Hell yes:

There’s also another story in the paper today on how “Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company”:

It looks like the New York Post is still locked out of their account, however:

According to the emails, Hunter would get “$10 million annually ‘for introductions alone.’”:

And who is the “big guy” here?

As far as Twitter’s censorship, it looks like they’ve let this story through. For now:

Can anyone explain Twitter’s rules at this point?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...