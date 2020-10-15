https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/new-york-state-supreme-court-justice-shoves-cop-name-dropping-mayor/

(THE BLAZE) – New York state Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti was seen shoving at least one Buffalo, New York, police officer during an incident that took place outside his home in June.

According to the New York Post, officers responded to a call that ended up at the Grisanti home after the judge and his wife reportedly engaged in an altercation with neighbors.

On Thursday, the Daily Beast reported that the incident took place following a fight with a neighbor over a parking spot.

