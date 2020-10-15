https://www.theblaze.com/news/nj-mayor-trump-voters-religious-zealots

A New Jersey mayor is under fire after she said that Trump supporters — and especially those who want to enact the “Christian version of Sharia law” — can “go f***” themselves.

Despite facing criticism — as well as calls for her censure and resignation — Flemington Mayor Betsy Driver (D) says she has no plans to resign.

What are the details?

In a recent social media post, Driver crassly explained that she has no love for Trump supporters.

The state’s Republican Party shared a screenshot of Driver’s offending remarks, which quickly went viral.

According to screenshots, Driver wrote, “This is day one of the new SCOTUS term — the religious zealots want to enact the Christian version of Sharia law. If you voted for the orange monster with COVID, go f*** yourself. If you plan on voting for him again, unfriend me and go f*** yourself again.”

The state’s Republican Party also called on Driver to issue an apology for her controversial remarks. Instead, she said that she would not resign from her position anytime soon.

‘Too much to ask for her to apologize?’



In a statement, state GOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt wrote, “President Trump earned nearly 43% of the vote amongst Mayor Driver’s constituents. I think we all know she will never step down, but is it too much to ask for her to apologize? Her comments are bigoted and hateful and quite frankly the silence on the left speaks to the character of party leaders like Tom Malinowski and Phil Murphy who lack the courage to stand up to people in their own party.”



Hunterdon County GOP Chair Gabe Plumer also castigated the mayor for her remarks, and in his own statement,

said, “Your statement is antithetical to the principles of representative democracy. It is further proof that you do not represent the people of Flemington, the character of Hunterdon County and the values of at least a part of the Democrat party.

“While I trust Republicans agree with me, I also call on Freeholder Candidate (Patrick) Heller and all current Flemington candidates to join me and many others in a bipartisan call for Mayor Driver’s immediate resignation,” Plumer added.

According to

WKXW-FM, Flemington Council Vice President Kim Tilly also called for the local government to censure Driver over the remarks.

Tilly said, “It’s time the council take action to hopefully prevent Mayor Driver from bringing the wrong kind of attention to an already struggling borough. I am requesting to censure Mayor Driver.”

According to

My Central Jersey, the effort to censure Driver failed.

GOP is ‘triggered and clutching their pearls’

After saying she has no plans to resign, Drivers said voters have the choice to “not vote for me next time I”m up for election.”

Driver’s term expires in 2022.

Driver also told

Tap into Flemington/Raritan that the state GOP is simply “triggered” by the post, and pointed out that she and her family have received death threats following her social media snafu.

“That they are that triggered and clutching their pearls over my being upset and angry at the threats to my LGBTQ family by a Supreme Court enabled by their support of a president who is hate-filled and unhinged every day is sad,” Driver said, according to the outlet.



“It reflects their privilege that refuses to acknowledge America’s diversity and their own intolerance of anyone who disagrees with them,” the mayor added.

Driver said that her remarks were in response to comments made by Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito about overturning same-sex marriages.

