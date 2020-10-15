https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/no-national-anthem-ballgame-fans-anthletes-different-idea/

(RIGHT JOURNALISM) – A little technical difficulty wasn’t going to stop a patriotic sports tradition in Manvel, Texas.

Before the start of the playoff softball game between Katy and Brazoswood, players were along the baselines waiting for the start of the Star-Spangled Banner. After a short delay, the PA announcer said they were having technical issues and would skip the national anthem and go straight to the game.

Well, some of the spectators weren’t having it and starting singing the song themselves. Within seconds, the whole crowd was singing it in unison. The players came back onto the field and faced the flag until the song was over.

