After the death of George Floyd, Joe Biden began to talk about what he would do about policing as president, and he mentioned training as a big part of his plan. Ideally, cops would be trained to shoot criminals rushing at them in the leg and not the heart. It came up again during his town hall on ABC, and again he said police should shoot criminals in the leg.

.@JoeBiden says police should try shooting dangerous criminals “in the leg” pic.twitter.com/u3phk3MHSq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2020

WTF? Shooting someone in the leg IS NOT DE-ESCALATION. NO ONE TEACHES THIS. LITERALLY NO ONE. https://t.co/7Avmkmu88f — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2020

Seriously? Spoken like a man who’s never had a criminal running at him with a deadly weapon. https://t.co/BwZ9Huslju — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 16, 2020

He’s a fucking moron. — Add your name (@corrcomm) October 16, 2020

Great way to end up dead. — Jim Rose (@JimRoseAF) October 16, 2020

Yep and hit the main artery and then they bleed out before paramedics can arrive — Andy Tifa 😆 (@JustinPoterson) October 16, 2020

He’s been watching too many cop shows on TV in his basement during pudding time. — ACB Steve V (@stevo1962) October 16, 2020

Nor can it be done. It’s not even possible. Legs are not a big enough target to easily hit. — Pete Nixon (@kylaschwaberow) October 16, 2020

First thing in class I was taught, if you have to pull it, shoot to kill…never shoot to injure. He should take a class! — Jeannie Weil (@beachmumj) October 16, 2020

Great way to cause someone to bleed out, especially if they hit an artery. — ZeroJäger (@JagerDanger) October 16, 2020

So as President Biden will solve police shootings by signing the “Shoot The Legs” Bill. 🤔 — Ackchyually Joe (@jmotivator) October 16, 2020

Go for the ankle! — Dr. Laws 777 (@DrL7777) October 16, 2020

I suggest having Joe try that before he tries to tell the police how to do their job. Ask him if he has ever seen a demonstration or better yet tried the 25 foot rule himself. — James Garner (@jegarner) October 16, 2020

He’s right. Police are lazy. They should be able to shoot the gun out of the criminals hand without causing a flesh wound. Sheriffs always did it in westerns. — VinceC (@BrandoC4) October 16, 2020

Logic from someone who’s never fired a gun. — Anthony_Blue (@anthony_bluegun) October 16, 2020

