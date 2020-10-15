https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/now-iranian-lawmaker-says-obama-biden-gifted-regime-1-7-billion-400-million-suitcase-video/

Barack Obama delivered a pallet of cash in the dead of night to the killer Iranian regime.

Barack Obama gifted the Iranian regime with reports of $1.7 billion to $5.7 billion and a pallet of cash.

Obama sent the Khamenei regime a pallet of unmarked bills in the dead of night in exchange for US prisoners.

The Iranian regime was so proud of themselves for negotiating this deal that they posted the video in an online report.

TRENDING: THE KEY TO VICTORY: True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht Warns Trump Voters — WE MUST OBSERVE, KEEP WATCH OF BALLOT DROP BOXES! –VIDEO

[embedded content]

Now this…

Apparently, there is more to the story.

According to Iranian lawmaker the regime also received $400 million in suitcases from the Obama-Biden administration!

Listen to the extent of Obama/Biden’s disastrous appeasement approach with the mullahs ruling #Iran. Iranian MP Alireza Zakani says the Obama/Biden administration gave them $1.7 billion in cash, with $400 million in suitcases.pic.twitter.com/Pb20vmfC3m — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) October 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

