Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has an advantage over his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, according to a new poll.

The New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday indicates Graham has a 6-point lead among likely voters.

Poll results show:

46% of likely South Carolina voters say they will reelect Graham.

40% of likely South Carolina voters say they will vote for Harrison.

49% of likely South Carolina voters say they will back President Donald Trump.

41% of likely South Carolina voters say they will vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Graham faces his biggest challenge yet in the upcoming election, according to Politico. His opponent raised $57 million in the third quarter of this year, which is the most money ever raised by a Senate candidate. Graham announced he brought in $28 million, which is the largest amount raised by a senator.

Pollsters say one of the factors that could be helping Graham is his role as chair of the Judiciary Committee, which is overseeing the Supreme Court confirmation process of Amy Coney Barrett. The poll shows 52% of voters support her nomination and 54% say the Senate should vote on her confirmation ahead of the election.

The poll surveyed 605 likely voters from Oct. 9-15. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

