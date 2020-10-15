https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/15/oann-white-house-reporter-says-shes-had-a-behind-the-scenes-look-at-the-hunter-biden-hard-drive/

The New York Post’s two stories about the Biden family have taken on multiple lives, the first of which are the stories themselves, and the second is the massive effort by certain social media companies to censor those reports from being shared on their platforms.

As for the story itself, OANN White House reporter Chanel Rion says she’s personally seen what’s on the hard drive first reported on by the NY Post and described it this way:

Just saw for myself a behind the scenes look at the #HunterBiden hard drive: Drugs, underage obsessions, power deals… Druggie Hunter makes Anthony Weiner’s down under selfie addiction look normal.#BidenCrimeFamily has a lot of apologizing to do. So does Big Tech. @OANN — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile a Biden campaign spokesman claims that the Post’s story has been proven false. How so? Because Twitter has blocked it.

Thank you for reporting some facts on this story, seems like no other news media outlet wants too!👏🏼 — Renee (@ReneeLynnLHD) October 15, 2020

People are voting now. This information should be made public immediately. — Nuclear Ironman 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) October 15, 2020

Twitter, Facebook and many media outlets obviously disagree.

Finally an honest media outlet speaking about the real news. Where is the #FakeNewsMedia? — Aaron (@Abruno12) October 15, 2020

For the most part there’s been a tremendous silence in the media when it comes to social media platforms censoring a media outlet. Go figure.

