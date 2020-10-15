https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/15/oann-white-house-reporter-says-shes-had-a-behind-the-scenes-look-at-the-hunter-biden-hard-drive/

The New York Post’s two stories about the Biden family have taken on multiple lives, the first of which are the stories themselves, and the second is the massive effort by certain social media companies to censor those reports from being shared on their platforms.

As for the story itself, OANN White House reporter Chanel Rion says she’s personally seen what’s on the hard drive first reported on by the NY Post and described it this way:

Meanwhile a Biden campaign spokesman claims that the Post’s story has been proven false. How so? Because Twitter has blocked it.

Twitter, Facebook and many media outlets obviously disagree.

For the most part there’s been a tremendous silence in the media when it comes to social media platforms censoring a media outlet. Go figure.

