https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/15/omg-make-it-stop-rachel-maddow-trying-to-make-kamala-harris-relatable-and-funny-during-interview-about-pence-fly-is-just-cringe-watch/

Oh hee hee … they’re so funny and relatable talking about the fly on Mike Pence’s head.

HA HA HA, it’s so hilarious and not at all an attempt at making Kamala Harris seem less evil, robotic, and opportunistic.

I’ve said it again and again, but Donald Trump is a million times more authentic than these people…pic.twitter.com/U6sO3cqNOj — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 15, 2020

Move on.

Fly away from this subject.

OMG, THEY’RE SO HILARIOUS.

Sorry, Rachel, but Kamala still looks even more unlikable than Hillary Clinton.

Poll taking here..who’s face is more animated…twiddle dee or twiddle dumb…geez — renee dolph (@renee593hues) October 15, 2020

They’re trying so hard and laughing at something that’s just not all that funny.

Sort of like dad jokes gone wrong.

That fake cackle-laugh can’t be gone fast enough… — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) October 15, 2020

And you thought Hillary’s cackle was bad.

Hmmm, not sure what you’re getting at… pic.twitter.com/rKEn5brB71 — Guy David (@DBCWriter) October 15, 2020

Do the words baloney and phony come to mind in any particular order when you look at them? — Bill Moody (@WRogersM) October 15, 2020

Yeah… I’m voting Trump. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) October 15, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yup, this could very well be a Trump ad … just this segment.

Amazing that every single day I’ve been surprised how low the journalism can go — Lukas Pela (@LukaszNYC) October 15, 2020

I love how their conversation was so “wild” that the closed captioning writers would struggle to transcribe their words. — AC Rhys (@AC_Rhys) October 15, 2020

So wild and crazy.

if biden wins, people like maddow deserve the 4 tiring years they’ll get of trying to make harris look likable — stuck in 2020 … help! (@hkahvedjian) October 15, 2020

I couldn’t make it to the end and it’s just over a minute long. Are they in high school? — Jenny (@jdjh1861) October 15, 2020

Asking the hard questions that Americans want and need to know! — Conor (@conorsaintlouis) October 15, 2020

That’s Rachel Maddow.

Heh.

***

Related:

AYFKM right now?! Twitter DRAGGED for trying to STOP House Judiciary GOP from re-linking NY Post’s Hunter Biden story

BUSTED: Alex VanNess proves Twitter is lying its a*s off about WHY they blocked Hunter Biden story and suspended people sharing it

Hello, 911? We’d like to report a murder: Ted Cruz absolutely TORCHES Sheldon Whitehouse and his ‘dark money’ attack on ACB (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

