Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is reportedly predicting a landslide victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and has also expressed frustration with how President Donald Trump has handled recent crises.

Murdoch is apparently “disgusted” specifically by the way Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic, according to sources who spoke to The Daily Beast. He told an associate that “after all that has gone on, people are ready for Sleepy Joe.”

Murdoch has been so frustrated with Trump, the report claims, that he even considered throwing his weight behind a Democratic candidate such as former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, whose campaign ended in disaster.

Sources familiar with the situation also reportedly said that Trump is incensed with the coverage he has been receiving from Fox News, for which reason he and Murdoch have not spoken in weeks.

Murdoch refused to comment after The Daily Beast’s email inquiries, but the 89-year-old Australian-born former Fox News CEO maintained that he never called the president an “idiot” after arguing with him about immigration, as Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury” claimed.

As The Daily Beast notes, Murdoch might not be thrilled with Trump, but publications his corporation owns, such as the New York Post, have been publishing stories that are potentially severely damaging to his opponent. Earlier this week, the New York Post stoked a firestorm of controversy after publishing a story alleging that Biden knew about his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings in Ukraine.

As The Daily Wire reported:

On Wednesday, the New York Post published an April 17, 2015 email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, addressed to Hunter Biden and thanking him for setting up a meeting between Pozharskyi and Vice President Biden. The email was sent roughly a year after Hunter Biden had joined the board of Burisma at a reported salary of $50,000 a month and with no experience working in the energy sector. “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent (sic) some time together. It’s realty (sic) an honor and pleasure,” the email says. “As we spoke yesterday evening, would be great to meet today for a quick coffee. What do you think? I could come to you (sic) office somewhere around noon or so, before or on my way to [the] airport.” The email calls into question previous claims of ignorance made by Joe Biden about his son’s business dealings in foreign countries. In September 2019, the former vice president denied ever discussing his son’s overseas business dealings with him.

Doubts have arisen about the reliability of the New York Post’s report, but its veracity has arguably been overshadowed by the efforts of tech giants Twitter and Facebook to suppress its reach among their users. During a brief Thursday press conference, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced the Senate Judiciary Committee’s intention to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to appear before them to answer for what they described as “actively interfering” in the presidential election.

