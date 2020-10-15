https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/playing-despacito-cell-phone-pander-us-not-going-work-cuban-american-mma-fighter-blasts-dems-delivers-knock-president-trump-video/

Jorge Masvidal a.k.a. “Street Jesus” is one of the biggest badass MMA fighters on the planet.

Masvidal is a very popular UFC fighter.

Now he’s campaigning for President Trump!

Outspoken UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has made it clear he’s MAGA in the past, but now he’s actively campaigning for Trump in a series of appearances in Florida produced by Fighters Against Socialism.

At a recent event, the MMA great took to the stage and proclaimed, “The democrats just think they are entitled to the Latino vote, that think that we just have to hand it over to them,” says Masvidal, “We sure as hell don’t.” He continues, “We’re not going to buy the same wolf tickets and false promises that destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba.”

Then directly rips Biden: “You know what else is not gonna work for them? Playing Despacito on your cell phone to pander to us. Hell no!”

“We either reelect President Trump and Keep America Great,” he wraps up to a raucous applause, “Amen. Or we let Joe Biden destroy the greatest country the world has ever seen,” to a chorus of boos.

Masvidal goes on to liken Trump a football coach who wins Super Bowls, and Biden to a coach who’s been in the business for 47 years and never won a game.

The events seem to be cosponsored by MMA training gym American Top Team, home of several notable fighters, as their logo is prominently displayed.

VIDEO:

[embedded content]

Trump has taken notice and gave Masvidal a shout out:

Jorge, you’re really tough and really smart. My Great Honor to have your support! @GamebredFighter https://t.co/cehUjvCDUn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

My honor and duty to the country my father risked his life escaping to from the hands of communists. Said it before and I’ll say it again, you a bmf sir #supernecessary @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/GBUEdxRaoT — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 15, 2020

