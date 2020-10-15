https://hannity.com/media-room/political-circus-kamala-harris-asks-judge-barrett-do-you-accept-smoking-causes-cancer/

Senator Kamala Harris continued her bizarre line-of-questioning towards Judge Amy Coney Barrett Thursday; asking the potential Supreme Court Justice if she “accepts that smoking causes cancer.”

“Do you accept smoking causes cancer?” asked Sen. Harris.

“Not sure where you are going with this,” answered Judge Barrett.

“The question is what it is, you can answer it if you please, as you know,” pressed the Senator.

“Yes, every package of cigarettes warns smoking causes cancer,” said Barrett.

Watch Harris’ strange question above.

POLITICAL CIRCUS: Booker Asks Judge Barrett if She Will Publicly ‘Condemn White Supremacy’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10 hours ago

Senator Cory Booker reached a stunning new low during his questioning of Judge Amy Coney Barrett at her confirmation hearings this week; asking if the potential Supreme Court Justice will publicly “condemn white supremacy.”

“I’m going to ask you some questions that I once thought wouldn’t be possible. But I think they’re necessary. Very simply, you condemn white supremacy, correct?” asked Cory Booker.

“Yes,” said Judge Barrett.

“We’re at a time where Americans are literally fearful because their president cannot address that in a resolute manner,” he added. “I’m sorry that this question even had to be asked.”

Watch Booker’s question above.

POLITICAL CIRCUS: Senator Hirono Asks Judge Barrett if She’s Ever ‘Committed Sexual Assault’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago

Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono surprised millions of viewers this week when she asked Judge Amy Coney Barrett whether she had ever “committed assault of a sexual nature” during her confirmation hearings.

“Have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors… or committed assault of a sexual nature?” asked Sen. Hirono.

“Have you ever entered into a settlement for this kind of behavior?” she added.

“No, I have not,” fired-back Barrett.

Watch the exchange above.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...