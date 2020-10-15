https://hannity.com/media-room/political-circus-kamala-harris-asks-judge-barrett-do-you-accept-smoking-causes-cancer/

Senator Kamala Harris continued her bizarre line-of-questioning towards Judge Amy Coney Barrett Thursday; asking the potential Supreme Court Justice if she “accepts that smoking causes cancer.”

“Do you accept smoking causes cancer?” asked Sen. Harris.

“Not sure where you are going with this,” answered Judge Barrett.

“The question is what it is, you can answer it if you please, as you know,” pressed the Senator.

“Yes, every package of cigarettes warns smoking causes cancer,” said Barrett.

