The New York Post dropped its second major report on Hunter Biden’s emails on Thursday. The Hunter Biden emails reveal how Hunter Biden worked to cash in big on China and to withhold money for his dad!

On Thursday morning the Biden Campaign came out and lied about the emails.

Biden Campaign Spokesman Jamal Brown told MSNBC, “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.”

NEW — the @JoeBiden campaign responds to the @nypost story and @Twitter fallout on @cheddar: “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.” @JTOBrown pic.twitter.com/rwSH8RiNYo — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 15, 2020

That was Thursday morning.

But by Thursday afternoon the Biden Campaign changed its tune.

According to the New York Post Joe Biden’s son Hunter brokered a meeting between his father and Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma’s board.

On Thursday afternoon the Biden Campaign admitted there was a “possibility” the meeting with Pozharskyi likely took place.

And now we know who is to blame — RUSSIA!

Politico today pushed the latest conspiracy that Russia is behind these email leaks by Hunter Biden.

The Post’s story drew immediate comparisons to 2016, when Russian hackers dumped troves of emails from Democrats onto the internet — producing few damaging revelations but fueling accusations of corruption by Trump. There was no immediate indication of Russian involvement in the release of emails that the Post obtained, but its general thrust mirrors a narrative that U.S. intelligence agencies have described as part of an active Russian disinformation effort aimed at the 2020 election.

