Joe Biden (D) and President Trump are statistically tied in Wisconsin, according to a Restoration PAC/Trafalgar Group survey released Thursday.

The survey, taken October 11-13 from 1,043 likely voters, shows the Democrat presidential hopeful leading Trump by just 1.9 percent — 47.3 percent to Trump’s 45.4 percent. Biden’s lead is well within the survey’s +/- 2.95 percent margin of error, indicating a statistical tie.

Nearly three percent said they remain “undecided,” followed by 2.8 percent who back Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, and 1.6 percent who chose “someone else.”

Trump is edging closer in Wisconsin, our brand new RP/Trafalgar poll shows. The race is tightening, says 2016’s most accurate pollster.@trafalgar_group @RobertCahaly Full report here: https://t.co/Hd8SYFk1Az pic.twitter.com/PkphRgipjQ — RestorationPAC (@restorationpac) October 15, 2020

Restoration PAC Founder and President Doug Truax said that the president is effectively closing the gap in Wisconsin and is “on the verge of capturing the Badger State again in 2020.”

“Most of the liberal media polls were wrong in 2016 and they are wrong again in 2020,” he continued.

As noted in the press release, Trafalgar “most famously was alone in predicting Trump would win Pennsylvania and Michigan in 2016.”

Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of RealClearPolitics (RCP), has referred to Trafalgar as “one of the most accurate polling operations in America.”

Thursday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden up by 6.3 percent in the Badger State. Notably, the final RCP average had Hillary Clinton defeating Trump in the Badger State by 6.5 percent. He secured an unexpected victory in Wisconsin in 2016 by less than 23,000 votes.

The survey coincides with Restoration PAC’s multimillion-dollar ad buy in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. The ads focus on Biden’s history of fabrication, as well as “left-wing enabled violence.”

Trump is expected to hold a rally in Janesville, Wisconsin, Saturday afternoon, just weeks ahead of the presidential election.

