(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A majority of voters are concerned about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s age, according to a new poll.

A Washington Examiner/YouGov poll finds that 60% of registered voters are very or fairly concerned about Biden’s age, compared to just 45% who say the same about President Trump. This suggests that Biden’s performance in the first presidential debate did not put the age issue to rest. Biden is 77, and the sitting president is 74.

Biden’s verbal miscues and memory slips have been raised during the campaign, with Trump supporters and the president himself questioning whether the former vice president remains mentally equipped for the presidency.

