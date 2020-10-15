https://100percentfedup.com/trump-rips-mi-governor-gretchen-whitmer-she-wants-to-be-a-dictator-in-michigan-video/

Earlier today, Stuart Varney interviewed President Donald Trump on Fox News’ business segment. He asked the President about what his thoughts are on Speaker Pelosi refusing to sign the recent GOP stimulus bill. Trump points out that there are very radical Democrat politicians that are holding states hostage and says that “we are winning a lot of lawsuits” to reopen states. He even rips into Governor Whitmer calling her a “dictator.”

That’s the other thing with the Democrats…

Open up the states…

She wants to be a dictator…and the people can’t stand her…

The President’s comments about a week after Governor Whitmer ignored the state’s Supreme Court ruling and used the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure her executive order lockdown continued, as previously reported by 100%FedUp.

Three days after the Michigan State Supreme Court ruled Governor Whitmer’s recent executive order unconstitutional, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services reinstated all the laws included in the governer’s controversial executive order. Yesterday, Whitmer posted a video on Twitter in which she responded to the Supreme Court verdict.

“I want to make clear today’s order is lawful under the Michigan supreme decision.”

“We are tired of the virus, but the virus is not tired of us.”

COVID-19 didn’t stop being a threat because of the court ruling, because we’re tired of it, or because the legislature left town. We all have to do our part, because when it comes to fighting this virus, we are all in this together. pic.twitter.com/5LQwXO9UYi — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 6, 2020

Here's Sierra Searcy, a news anchor in Northern Michigan, breaking down the Department of Health's statement: The Michigan health department has ordered for most Michiganders to continue to wear a mask. Not wearing a mask can cost you a $1,000 fine or even land you 6 months in jail. pic.twitter.com/9ckOF9QDjU — Sierra Searcy (@SierraSearcyTV) October 6, 2020 In essence: At indoor or outdoor gatherings, masks must still be worn. Wearing a mask must still be enforced by businesses and government offices, and schools Only Region 6 is exempt. And just as before, the size of indoor gatherings will be limited. And of course, the order is effective immediately.

