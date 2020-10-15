During President Donald Trump’s town hall event on NBC, President Trump unleashed on NBC town hall moderator Savannah Guthrie for asking him about a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November.

“It’s sort of ironic that you and them talk about the peaceful transfer when I spent 3 1/2 years fighting off these maniacs and now it turns out, everything’s there, that they were the ones that dealt with Russia,” the President said.

