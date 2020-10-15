https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/president-trump-shuts-down-nbc-after-yet-again-asked-to-denounce-white-supremacy/

Sit down for this one, but NBC moderator Savanah Guthrie, once again, asked President Trump to denounce white supremacy:

Samantha Guthrie has asked if Trump was lying about his COVID-19 symptoms, if he will denounce white supremacy for the 600th time, and now qanon. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has not been asked a single question about Hunter. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 16, 2020

And here is the president taking a hammer to this bogus line of attack:

President @realDonaldTrump: “Are you listening? I condemn white supremacy.” Savannah Guthrie: “It feels sometimes you’re hesitant to do so…” These people aren’t serious. pic.twitter.com/lQVmHnieRh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2020

The first 15 minutes or so was NOT a town hall, that’s for sure:

“I’ve denounced white supremacy for years… what’s your next question?” President @realDonaldTrump SHUTS DOWN NBC nonsensical, hit job, partisan question‼️ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 16, 2020

And the president won this round:

President Trump taking Savannah Guthrie apart on NBC. She is pushing White Supremacy and Qanon. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) October 16, 2020

It wasn’t even close:

Good for Trump for fighting back on this white supremacy Q – the 10,000th one. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 16, 2020

Oh, and Guthrie lied:

NBC’s anchor just lied and said Trump didn’t denounce white supremacy. That’s incorrect. Trump has denounced white supremacy nearly over two dozen times in four years. Biden still has not denounced his support for KKK leaders from his career. #BidenTownhall #TrumpTownhall — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 16, 2020

Now she just lied and claimed Trump never denounced white supremacy. When Trump, for the umpteenth time, denounced white supremacy and also Antifa for burning down the country, she interrupted him to ask about QAnon. Our media are so stupid and corrupt. https://t.co/eKYQxoKAsG — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 16, 2020

Maybe she didn’t know? We find that hard to believe:

Seriously, did producers not tell @SavannahGuthrie that Trump denounced white supremacy 18, 19 times now, most of it on tape? How many times are we doing this garbage? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2020

