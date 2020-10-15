https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/president-trump-shuts-down-nbc-after-yet-again-asked-to-denounce-white-supremacy/

Sit down for this one, but NBC moderator Savanah Guthrie, once again, asked President Trump to denounce white supremacy:

And here is the president taking a hammer to this bogus line of attack:

The first 15 minutes or so was NOT a town hall, that’s for sure:

And the president won this round:

It wasn’t even close:

Oh, and Guthrie lied:

Maybe she didn’t know? We find that hard to believe:

