https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/progressives-peddle-sham-right-safety-lockdowns/

(SPECTATOR) – Ten generations ago our Founders created a new type of nation that had at its core the God-given right to pursue happiness. It was a transformational idea that has enabled us to reach great heights. But recently, much wiser souls have decided to set aside that quaint notion and replace it with something much more important: the government-given Right to Safety.

During the pandemic, misguided governors and mayors all across the country have insisted that we abandon normal life indefinitely so we can be safe. We have been forced to lose our jobs and our businesses, give up cherished activities, and put off major life plans. But we’re all safe. Of course many now suffer from depression. And many have turned to alcohol or drugs. And many have committed suicide or are contemplating it. But, again, we’re all safe.

The Right to Safety movement isn’t new – it’s been creeping into American life for quite a while. Today, in some states, we’re kept safe from plastic straws. And in other states, we’re kept safe from oversized sodas. And in many communities we’re kept safe from flying American flags that are “too large.” The pandemic is just the latest peril from which we must be kept safe – regardless of the impact on emotional health, relationships, and self-sufficiency.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

