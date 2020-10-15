https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/republicans-cut-half-democrats-lead-florida-registered-voters-2016?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republicans have cut Democrats’ advantage in Florida voter registration by more than half since the 2016 elections – now trailing roughly 5.2 million to 5.3 million voters.

The difference is now 134,242 registered voters, compared to the 327,435 advantage Democrats had four year ago when President Trump won the swing state over Democrat Hillary Clinton by just 1.2 percentage points, according to new Florida Department of State data.

Florida has 29 electoral college votes, critical to Trump and Democrat rival Joe Biden in their 2020 presidential race.

Florida Democrats still hold the advantage in this year’s record early voting. Among the nearly 2.1 million voters have already cast mail-in ballots, more than 1 million are from Democrats and just over 623,000 are from Republicans, according to the Associated Press. About 425,000 voters not registered with either major party have returned ballots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

