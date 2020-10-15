https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/respected-journalist-dan-rather-suggests-that-amy-coney-barrett-go-all-the-way-back-if-shes-gonna-insist-on-this-whole-originalism-thing/

The SCOTUS confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett have brought record numbers of amateur constitutional scholars out of the woodwork, especially to point out the obvious problems with ACB’s originalist approach to the law. Doesn’t Amy Coney Barrett know that women couldn’t even vote when the Constitution was originally written, much less serve on the Supreme Court?

Well, we hope you don’t mind if we throw another gem on the pile. And this one’s from Dan Rather:

Evidently Dan Rather doesn’t recognize that he’s an intellectually dishonest moron.

You’d think he’d acknowledge that, given that he was around when the Constitution was drafted.

We’ll leave you with this:

