https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/richard-grenell-reminds-us-why-were-not-watching-a-presidential-debate-right-now/

As you know by all the complaining by liberals, there are two town halls being televised tonight, and if you’re following along on Twitter, it’s pretty clear that everyone is watching President Trump on NBC. Trump is debating Savannah Guthrie and being asked — again — to condemn white supremacists, and Joe Biden is lying about Trump telling people to inject bleach into their arms. Even the fact-checker from PolitiFact piped up to correct that one.

Richard Grenell is here to remind us why we’re watching two town halls (or maybe Tucker Carlson) instead of the second debate:

We must re-do The @debates Commission. They told us they researched and could confirm we didn’t have a biased moderator. They clearly didn’t care about bias. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 15, 2020

But Joe Lockhart vouched for Steve Scully and said he’d never lie.

We don’t have a debate tonight because the @debates Commission made a few political moves that showed their bias and imploded their credibility:

-they unilaterally tried to change to a Zoom meeting.

-they guaranteed their moderator wasn’t biased, and didn’t get hacked. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 15, 2020

That sums it up. — Mon-Now Y’all Done It!🇺🇲 (@monwindemaker) October 15, 2020

It’s laughable at this point — JoyJoy. 🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻 (@whatupjoy) October 15, 2020

They also wanted to have a completely biased and unfair mute button, just for @realDonaldTrump. — M (@my_lola333) October 16, 2020

CPD is a bigger joke than CDC @POTUS — FRANK CUNHA III 🇺🇸 (@FRANKCUNHAIII) October 15, 2020

This election rigging is so infuriating it’s really pissing me off. — George (@Fredericks123) October 15, 2020

I’m watching the town hall as we speak. So much for Savannah Guthrie being unbiased. My God I had to walk away. Meanwhile I’m sure Joe is getting asked about the weather and how his senate run is going and asking him to point to wear POTUS hurt him — kksbeans (@meegan910) October 16, 2020

@joerogan for the final debate, please. He’ll go deep with both of them. — Living Covida Loca (@PDXPapaG) October 15, 2020

The media and commission knew Joe Biden was going to be badly exposed — Hoopsfan (@BigHoopshead) October 15, 2020

They need to be abolished and just let the campaigns set the debates up and get rid of the moderators and let the candidates battle it out. — 🇺🇸Never Forget🇺🇸 (@fliptheleft) October 15, 2020

The Harper Valley PTA was more admirable than the debates commission. — einahsirro3 (@einahsirro3) October 15, 2020

They owe Trump another debate — Steven Deplorable (@SWK1892) October 15, 2020

New system. 3 debates. Democrats pick 1st moderator, Republicans pick 2nd. The 3rd debate is a 4-hour open conversation between candidates, no moderator. — sidhiscape (@sidhiscape) October 16, 2020

We need another debate with a fair and unbiased moderator — if they can possibly find one.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

