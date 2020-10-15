https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/richard-grenell-reminds-us-why-were-not-watching-a-presidential-debate-right-now/

As you know by all the complaining by liberals, there are two town halls being televised tonight, and if you’re following along on Twitter, it’s pretty clear that everyone is watching President Trump on NBC. Trump is debating Savannah Guthrie and being asked — again — to condemn white supremacists, and Joe Biden is lying about Trump telling people to inject bleach into their arms. Even the fact-checker from PolitiFact piped up to correct that one.

Richard Grenell is here to remind us why we’re watching two town halls (or maybe Tucker Carlson) instead of the second debate:

But Joe Lockhart vouched for Steve Scully and said he’d never lie.

We need another debate with a fair and unbiased moderator — if they can possibly find one.

