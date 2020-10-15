https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/rudy-giuliani-releases-text-message-hunter-biden-daughter-naomi-unlike-pop-joe-biden-wont-make-give-half-salary-video/

Rudy Giuliani released a private text message retrieved from Hunter Biden’s abandoned computer hard drive revealing the distribution scheme that the Biden crime family has had for years.

Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, via The New York Post dropped an October surprise on Joe Biden on Wednesday morning and released smoking gun Hunter Biden emails.

The New York Post reported Wednesday that a laptop computer abandoned at a Delaware repair shop contains emails between Hunter Biden and various foreign actors offering him money to have access to his VP daddy Joe.

The recovered hard drive also contained photos of Hunter Biden with a crackpipe in his mouth and a “raunchy” 12-minute video of Hunter partying with prostitutes.

Giuliani released a private text message sent from Hunter Biden to his daughter Naomi Biden revealing the Biden crime family’s distribution scheme.

It sounds like Joe Biden takes half of what Hunter Biden gets paid from Ukraine, China, Russia, Romania and other countries.

Joe Biden also gets 50% of what his slimy grifter brother makes.

How else would Joe Biden be able to live such an opulent lifestyle?

Hunter’s text to Naomi: “But I don’t receive any respect and that’s fine I guess. Works for you, apparently. I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It’s really hard, but don’t worry, unlike Pop (Joe Biden) I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

Closeup screenshot of Hunter Biden’s damning text message to daughter Naomi Biden:

The photo below is a screenshot of a text message from Hunter Biden to his daughter, Naomi Biden, on January 1, 2019. This describes the amount kicked back to the Boss, Joe Biden, as happens in every organized crime group. My observations here: https://t.co/1SAwTyEwk9 pic.twitter.com/X4qDc2lPAL — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 15, 2020

