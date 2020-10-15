https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/15/rush-limbaugh-invites-trump-back-on-for-another-real-town-hall-away-from-the-resistance-media-theatrics/

The town hall on NBC with host Savannah Guthrie constantly interrupting President Trump after spending the first 20 minutes pushing Democrat talking points didn’t impress Greg Gutfeld and many others. After it was over, Rush Limbaugh invited Trump back on the air for another round of questioning:

If you heard the Limbaugh radio town hall with the president last week, it was far more substantive on all levels than the Resistance theater on display on NBC tonight.

It was much more substantive than what we saw Thursday night on NBC.

Let’s get this done!

