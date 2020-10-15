https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/15/russia-hello-drew-holdens-receipt-filled-thread-nukes-blue-checks-suddenly-worried-about-disinformation-after-hunter-biden-story-drops/

The only thing almost as obnoxious as Twitter blocking access to the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story and suspending/locking people for trying to share it is the behavior of blue-checks who were more than happy to spread whatever the latest ‘leaked’ hit-piece on Trump was around. From the amount of Diet Cokes the president drinks in a day to a phone call they tried to IMPEACH HIM FOR, they have been shameless in sharing whatever fake news they can.

As long as it hurts Trump.

But when the news broke about Hunter Biden … they suddenly changed their tunes and didn’t think it was ethical for an outlet to use a leaked source.

Drew Holden captures the hypocrisy for us all in one of his famous threads, or as he calls it, his ‘Hypocrisy Hall of Fame’.

🧵Thread🧵 The bombshell @nypost story about Joe & Hunter Biden has caused some bluechecks to suddenly worry about pushing a story that may not be true. Where was that sentiment during the Russian collusion hoax? Your latest class of the Hypocrisy Hall of Fame. #HypocrisyHOF pic.twitter.com/ytkBBOCMGE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 14, 2020

Perhaps the richest about-face comes from @jonathanchait. The same guy who suggested, with a straight face, that Trump has been a Russian asset since the 1980s & endlessly pushed the Steele dossier is worried that the Post’s story is a Russian hack. True #HypocrisyHOF material. pic.twitter.com/n8fzHp0631 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

OMG, if we never hear the word ‘Russia’ again it will be too freakin’ soon.

Right behind him in lack of self awareness is @kylegriffin1. He didn’t want anyone sharing the link to the Post story, but he was happy to share @RepAdamSchiff’s conspiracy about Russian collusion even post-Mueller report. pic.twitter.com/CSnblk9X3V — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 14, 2020

They love their leaks unless they hurt someone they support.

Wait, that sounds bad.

You know what, it is what it is.

And that wasn’t all for @kylegriffin1. He was fine to trust Michael Avenatti (remember him?) about allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. (Link included in the post, mind you). But the Post story? Forget it. pic.twitter.com/7lbkYvETgo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 14, 2020

Strangely.

It shouldn’t surprise you to see the committed Russia truther and former Harry Reid (an expert in avoiding the truth, if there ever were one) staffer @AJentleson on here. Promoting the Post story? Russian propaganda helper. Love letters to the Steele dossier? Committed patriot. pic.twitter.com/vDcFBd6IJE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 14, 2020

And it wasn’t just the Steele dossier as a whole. Remember the infamous “pee tape” allegation? Well, that Russian propaganda was good enough for @JuddLegum. But the Post story is a five alarm fire. #HypocrisyHOF pic.twitter.com/Xd644x8r49 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 14, 2020

Blast from the stupid past.

Speaking of those who bought the pee tape allegations but treat the Post story like its Voldemort, here’s @KevinMKruse. Also, does this count as “mansplaining” or is that only if a Republican rebukes a woman? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/M6f7V6MXN6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 14, 2020

All that matters to these people is hurting Trump.

Let’s not pretend any of them care about consistency or legitimacy.

Last but certainly far from least is @danielsgoldman, who managed to reference both the pee tape and the Cohen tape in the same tweet. Perhaps you “should’ve done more diligence” before “peddling” that story, Daniel? pic.twitter.com/GhL7p7LGQa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 14, 2020

The dossier.

Man.

Horrible.

It’s a pleasant thought to hope that, all of a sudden, the scales have fallen from these gentlemen’s eyes and they realize that we should all be more dubious of reporting. But it seems more likely that, for once, the dubious allegations have hurt their team, so they’re upset. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 14, 2020

And they’ve doubled down on the fact that it’s ok for Twitter to censor the story.

Also congrats to @JRubinBlogger for her first non-entry in a Hypocrisy Hall of Fame thread. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 14, 2020

WE’RE SHOCKED!

Honorable mention goes to @neeratanden, whose impulse to censor her political opponents I find zero percent surprising. pic.twitter.com/nJVUe4uP5c — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 15, 2020

OF COURSE @brhodes waited until after the threading hour to post this awful bad take. pic.twitter.com/rbShwTJg7f — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 15, 2020

Poor Ben. He never learns.

Judd Legum responded:

Trump told Comey he did not stay overnight at the Moscow Ritz in 2013. His bodyguard said he did. Not sure what this has to do with my analysis of today’s NY Post story. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 15, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, guess Judd didn’t like Drew’s thread.

All the better.

***

