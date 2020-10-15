https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/15/russia-hello-drew-holdens-receipt-filled-thread-nukes-blue-checks-suddenly-worried-about-disinformation-after-hunter-biden-story-drops/

The only thing almost as obnoxious as Twitter blocking access to the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story and suspending/locking people for trying to share it is the behavior of blue-checks who were more than happy to spread whatever the latest ‘leaked’ hit-piece on Trump was around. From the amount of Diet Cokes the president drinks in a day to a phone call they tried to IMPEACH HIM FOR, they have been shameless in sharing whatever fake news they can.

As long as it hurts Trump.

But when the news broke about Hunter Biden … they suddenly changed their tunes and didn’t think it was ethical for an outlet to use a leaked source.

Drew Holden captures the hypocrisy for us all in one of his famous threads, or as he calls it, his ‘Hypocrisy Hall of Fame’.

They love their leaks unless they hurt someone they support.

All that matters to these people is hurting Trump.

Let’s not pretend any of them care about consistency or legitimacy.

And they’ve doubled down on the fact that it’s ok for Twitter to censor the story.

Judd Legum responded:

Sorry, guess Judd didn’t like Drew’s thread.

All the better.

