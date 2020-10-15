https://www.dailywire.com/news/savannah-guthrie-blasted-for-hostile-behavior-toward-trump

Leftist Savannah Guthrie was slammed online on Thursday night for her hostile and biased behavior toward President Donald Trump during an NBC News town hall event that was held in place of the second presidential debate, which was canceled last week.

Guthrie, whose husband was former Vice President Al Gore’s traveling chief of staff during the 2000 presidential election cycle, was repeatedly combative with the president while Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden fielded mostly softball questions during a competing town hall event on ABC News.

Media reporter Joe Concha highlighted one such instance of Guthrie’s aggressiveness toward the president, writing: “Trump denounces White Supremacy multiple times. Savannah Guthrie follows by accusing Trump of dodging. This is already an absolute joke. And does the audience get to ask questions? Trump pushes back by asking why Lester Holt didn’t ask about Antifa. Trump denounces white supremacy a good four times. Guthrie: ‘It sounds like your dodging.’”

Trump denounces white supremacy a good four times. Guthrie: “It sounds like your dodging.” — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 16, 2020

Political commentator Lisa Boothe commented: “Why is Savannah Guthrie debating President Trump? I thought this was a town hall. The media is garbage these days.”

Why is Savannah Guthrie debating President Trump? I thought this was a town hall. The media is garbage these days. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 16, 2020

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld tweeted: “NBC is embarrassing itself. worse than expected. Guthrie is like a poorly disguised ambush. even she follows up with planned questions after the ‘townhall’ question. what a horrible show trial.”

NBC is embarrassing itself. worse than expected. Guthrie is like a poorly disguised ambush. even she follows up with planned questions after the “townhall” question. what a horrible show trial — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 16, 2020

