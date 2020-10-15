https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/10/15/scaramucci-responds-to-steve-scullys-c-span-suspension-the-responses-are-brutal/

This Oct. 24, 2018 photo taken from video shows former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci during an interview in New York. (AP Photo)

As RedState managing editor Streiff reported earlier, C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully was suspended indefinitely by the network today.

It happened after Scully admitted he lied about his Twitter account being hacked last Thursday after he posted a tweet to former Trump White House comms director Anthony Scaramucci asking if he (Scully) “should respond to trump.” Here’s a screengrab of the original tweet:

Scaramucci responded to it almost immediately at the time – clearly taking Scully’s question seriously and not as a joke:

Their exchange might not have been considered a big deal had it not been for the fact that – at the time – Scully, a former intern for then-Senator Joe Biden with close personal ties to the Biden family – had been scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate (which was supposed to take place tonight). President Trump was among the many who criticized the debate commission in the days prior to Scully’s tweet for selecting him as a moderator.

Fast forward to today. Within minutes of the story breaking about Scully’s suspension, here’s how Scaramucci reacted:

What a stupid response. This wasn’t just about a tweet (and yes, it was absolutely political contra to Scaramucci’s claim). It was also about the lying.

The responses were pretty brutal – and on point:

Others mocked Scaramucci’s original response to Scully after the news broke this afternoon of the suspension:

Dear Mooch: Probably shoulda sat this one out, bro. Just sayin’.

Sister Toldjah

North Carolina-based Sister Toldjah, a former liberal, has been writing about media bias, social issues, and the culture wars since 2003. Follow her on Parler here.
