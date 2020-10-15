https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/10/15/scaramucci-responds-to-steve-scullys-c-span-suspension-the-responses-are-brutal/

This Oct. 24, 2018 photo taken from video shows former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci during an interview in New York. (AP Photo)

As RedState managing editor Streiff reported earlier, C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully was suspended indefinitely by the network today.

It happened after Scully admitted he lied about his Twitter account being hacked last Thursday after he posted a tweet to former Trump White House comms director Anthony Scaramucci asking if he (Scully) “should respond to trump.” Here’s a screengrab of the original tweet:

This is interesting. Moderator for second presidential debate (a former intern for then-Senator Joe Biden and former staff assistant for the late Sen. Ted Kennedy) …🤔 pic.twitter.com/ULfVAwYaae — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 9, 2020

Scaramucci responded to it almost immediately at the time – clearly taking Scully’s question seriously and not as a joke:

Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down. https://t.co/cMphfQJELL — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 9, 2020

Their exchange might not have been considered a big deal had it not been for the fact that – at the time – Scully, a former intern for then-Senator Joe Biden with close personal ties to the Biden family – had been scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate (which was supposed to take place tonight). President Trump was among the many who criticized the debate commission in the days prior to Scully’s tweet for selecting him as a moderator.

Fast forward to today. Within minutes of the story breaking about Scully’s suspension, here’s how Scaramucci reacted:

Brutal outcome for a silly non political tweet. Nothing objectionable. Cancel culture going too far. https://t.co/ymPKOGJemi — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 15, 2020

What a stupid response. This wasn’t just about a tweet (and yes, it was absolutely political contra to Scaramucci’s claim). It was also about the lying.

The responses were pretty brutal – and on point:

He lied and supposedly got the authorities involved. He’s being punished not for what would be a minor ding to his reputation, but for besmirching CSPAN by acting as a liar and coward. — Sloth🦥Capital (@SlothCapital) October 15, 2020

He wasn’t “cancelled” for the tweet. It’s the lying part that was wrong at so many levels… We need to be able to trust the people who deliver us the information. — Sule Ozev (@ProfOzev) October 15, 2020

Well…he lied. I doubt he would have been fired if he owned up to it and bowed out of the debate (that didn’t happen). It’s not cancel culture, it’s accountability. — The Lyter Side of Life… (@LyterClark) October 15, 2020

I’m not surprised you’re confused. This isn’t cancel culture nor was it about his tweet to you. It’s because Scully LIED about it. @cspan and others took his word. Backed him up. Called in the @FBI. Integrity matters and, once again, the cover-up was worse than the crime. — Teacloc (@Teacloc) October 15, 2020

He was going to be “unbiased” moderator of the Presidential Debate. It doesn’t get more political than that. This isn’t cancel culture. In fact, he better have told the FBI up front that he lied or he will have much BIGGER problems. — Scott McCrary (@ScottyMc71) October 15, 2020

Yeah man, nothing to see here, right Mooch? pic.twitter.com/1uDNr47hij — JP (@jpd_1) October 15, 2020

Others mocked Scaramucci’s original response to Scully after the news broke this afternoon of the suspension:

.@Scaramucci should I reach out to Scully? — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) October 15, 2020

Dear Mooch: Probably shoulda sat this one out, bro. Just sayin’.

